Perenti’s underground mining business, Barminco, has finalised discussions regarding the existing five-year mining services contract for the

Khoemacau copper mine in Botswana with Khoemacau Copper Mining Proprietary Limited, a subsidiary of MMG Limited. Barminco has been operating at Khoemacau since the mine commenced in 2019, initially winning the services contract when the mine was owned by Cuprous Capital Ltd.

Barminco is working to deliver on the current mine plan while MMG explores potential expansion opportunities at Khoemacau,

Khoemacau is one of the world’s highest quality copper mines and has a strong case for expansion to meet the global copper demand.

Owned by Khoemacau Copper Mining, a subsidiary of MMG, the mine has been focused on delivering the current mine plan and exploring potential expansion opportunities.

Perenti Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Norwell, said the expansion under consideration has the potential to supply increasing global demand for copper and “we are proud to be working with MMG as they assess various future opportunities”.

Perenti president of contract mining Gabrielle Iwanow said the continuation of the contract would allow Barminco to continue working in a key environment.

“The continuation of this contract enables the Barminco team to continue working at Khoemacau under revised terms,” she said.

“The region surrounding the operations includes multiple resources beyond the current scope. Cumulatively, these resources have potential to support much higher production and maintain many years of mine’s life. We look forward to working with MMG to continue high quality operations at Khoemacau.”

The remaining contract value is approximately $240 million, and Barminco will continue on the existing contract until June 30, 2025.