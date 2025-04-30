The passing of Pope Francis marks a solemn moment for the Catholic Church. He served as the Pontiff during a time of many changes both within the Church and the world at large. His Pontificate was marked by a desire to bring the Church closer to the realities of the people’s lives, the struggles of the families, the wounds of poverty, the effects of war and the longing for mercy and belonging. Although I had the privilege of attending an Easter Sunday Mass he presided over in St. Peter’s Square in 2024, it is not the grandeur of the liturgy that remains etched in my heart, but the countless quiet moments I spent with him through his writings, homilies, encyclicals and speeches.

My favourite of his teachings is his insistence that “the name of God is mercy.” This theme, reflected in his papal motto “Miserando atque eligendo” translated to “By having mercy and by choosing him” originates from a homily of St. Bede on the calling of St. Matthew. It reflects the way he understood his own vocation and the heart of the Church’s mission.

In 2015, he declared the Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy, urging the Church to renew its witness to God’s forgiveness and love. His vision of mercy was not theoretical but pastoral, calling priests and bishops to welcome penitents, accompany the suffering, and meet people where they are.

Whether speaking about migrants, the imprisoned, the poor, the divorced or those living on society’s margins, Francis continuously emphasized that the Church is not a museum for the perfect, but a field hospital for th e wounded. Throughout his Papacy, he reminded us that mercy is not weakness, it is the power to walk with others patiently, even when they are far from grace. It is mercy that can heal our fractured societies, and it is mercy that can guide the Church in times of complexity and division.

THE SYNOD ON SYNODALITY: A CHALLENGE AND INVITATION TO AFRICA

Among Pope Francis’ most significant contributions to the Church is his call for synodality, a way of being Church that listens deeply, discerns together and walks side by side. The Synod on Synodality, launched in 2021, marked a shift from a strictly top-down model of governance to one that seeks genuine participation from all the People of God: laypersons, religious, clergy and bishops.

Pope Francis described synodality as the “art of encounter.” It is not merely about meetings and consultations but rather, about cultivating a Church where all voices matter including those often excluded due to social status, disability, age or other conditions. It is a call to rediscover communion and to create space where the Spirit speaks through diverse experiences.

For Africa, this is both an opportunity and a challenge. While African cultures are often praised for their sense of community and respect for family, it would be inaccurate to claim that synodality is fully alive in practice. Traditional leadership structures, such as chieftaincy and even clerical authority in some parts of the continent, have too often mirrored hierarchical models that silence dissent, sideline women and expect blind loyalty rather than mutual discernment. The saying, “children are to be seen, not heard,” is still widespread in some countries, reflecting a culture where authority is rarely questioned and listening is often limited.

In some parts of Africa, the clergy may act like tribal chiefs, giving commands, expecting admiration and operating above accountability. This clericalism is precisely what Pope Francis warns against. He challenges the Church in Africa to move away from power-driven leadership and towards pastoral models rooted in humility, dialogue and service.

Yet there is still hope. The African Church remains vibrant and spiritually rich. It is called to embrace Pope Francis’ invitation to conversion. Our communities must learn to listen to youth, to women, to the poor and to one another. Synodality begins in parish halls, youth groups, women’s sodalities, and diocesan assemblies where true listening and collaborative discernment can take root.

Africa can be a witness to the global Church not because it has already arrived, but because it is willing to walk the path of reform. The Synod calls us to repentance where we have failed to listen, and to courage where we need to build a new ecclesial culture. A synodal Church is not built overnight, but it is built step by step, with ears open to the Spirit and to each other.

AMORIS LAETITIA: REBUILDING SOCIETY THROUGH THE FAMILY

One of the most popular apostolic exhortations of Pope Francis, Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love, 2016), emerged from the two Synods on the Family. It addresses the real conditions of family life, balancing the beauty of love with the pain of human fragility. It reaffirms Church teaching with a strong pastoral orientation rooted in compassion and realism.

The Pope reminds us that: “No family drops down from heaven perfectly formed; families need constantly to grow and mature in the ability to love.” (AL 325). He acknowledges the challenges facing modern families such as economic stress, changing social norms, divorce and generational gaps and calls the Church to be present in those situations.

This pastoral approach is particularly relevant to Botswana, where the family, once the bedrock of society, is under growing pressure. There has been a noticeable rise in social challenges: increased rates of divorce, the weakening of extended family bonds and deeply troubling acts of violence within relationships. Botswana has witnessed an increase in gender-based violence, including passion killings and child abuse, often committed by individuals unable to handle rejection or emotional distress. These acts point to a crisis in emotional and moral formation and the urgent need to rebuild the family as a space of safety and love.

Pope Francis identifies this breakdown when he warns of “an extreme individualism which weakens family bonds.” (AL 33) His solution lies not in condemnation but in formation, preparing young people for relationships marked by maturity, patience, and sacrificial love, “Love needs time and space; everything else is secondary.” (AL 224). In Botswana, this message invites the Church and society to invest in the emotional education of young people. Programs on communication, emotional resilience, parenting and healthy relationships must be strengthened in parishes, schools, and communities. The Pope also calls for the Church to accompany families pastorally, to walk with those experiencing separation, crisis or difficulty, without abandoning them. This accompaniment is not permissiveness. Rather, it is a reflection of how grace works even in imperfection, and how love is not merely an ideal, but a daily task and vocation. As Pope Francis says, “The Church must accompany with attention and care the weakest of her children, who show signs of a wounded and troubled love.” (AL 291)

In our African context, where family remains central to identity and culture, Amoris Laetitia offers a challenge and a hope. It challenges us to preserve the strengths of our family systems while confronting new and difficult realities. And it offers hope that even in pain, families can heal, grow and become the foundation of a more just and caring society.

A BLEEDING HEART FOR GAZA: A PLEA FOR PEACE

One of the most moving aspects of Pope Francis’ papacy was his consistent voice for peace, particularly in the Holy Land. His regular phone calls and messages to the Catholic priest in Gaza during times of war revealed a Pope who stood with the suffering in silence and solidarity.

His compassion toward Gaza, his appeals for a ceasefire, and his prayers for children and civilians affected by violence, speak to the heart of his pastoral mission. He reminded the world that we cannot be indifferent to suffering. His outreach to Gaza is a model of how the Church should respond, not only in prayer, but in presence, advocacy and accompaniment.

For Africa, including regions affected by political instability, conflict and economic exclusion, Pope Francis’ example calls us to be peacemakers. It challenges the Church to stand with victims, to speak with clarity about justice, and to promote reconciliation. His leadership reminds us that peace is not simply the absence of war, but the presence of dignity, dialogue and human solidarity.

THE FUTURE OF THE CHURCH IN AFRICA

Pope Francis leaves behind a Church more conscious of the need for compassion, inclusion and integrity. His emphasis on synodality, mercy and the family provides a foundation for renewal across continents especially in Africa, where the Church is growing both in numbers and in influence.

His legacy is an invitation to listen more deeply, accompany more patiently and respond to social challenges with a heart formed by the Gospel.

As we mourn his passing, we also carry forward his vision: a Church that walks with its people, that brings mercy to the margins and that restores hope where it is fading.

The loss of Pope Francis is deeply felt but his legacy is not sealed in marble statues or Vatican documents, it lives in the Spirit-filled people of God he formed. As the Church now turns to prayer and discernment for his successor, may we carry forward his dream: of a Church and a society that listens, serves, includes and dares to hope. Let us continue to walk together — synodally, joyfully, mercifully. For in doing so, we not only honour the memory of Pope Francis, we honour Christ Himself.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.