The high voter turnout of the youth in what is perceived to be youth revolution impact is considered to be the reason behind the significant defeat suffered by the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2024 general elections – based on account on many factors such as high youth unemployment. BDP president Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday led the sombre BDP media briefing and accepted the defeat, a development which political analysts hailed as demonstrating maturity and humility from him. The youth, especially the unemployed graduates and incumbent tertiary students, were seen dominating the lines in different polling stations across the country, chanting the slogan are tlhopheng sentle (lets vote wisely).

Political analyst, Kitso Morekisi, said the BDP was in the past voted by the older people whose interest in politics has since declined and the BDP won their hearts because of initiatives that Masisi cancelled when he assumed government.

Morekisi said the youth command the largest number in the population and the BDP should have crafted its manifesto in a manner that appealed to youth voters, citing that the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) manifestos of P4000 living wage could also made an impact.

“The elections came at time where the youth were frustrated and their disgruntlement was high. We have seen and noticed how young people complained about high unemployment level while there has been a significant high reported cases of corruption in the government. Youth voted out the BDP,” he said.

Moreover, Morekisi said the youth led the regime change putting into consideration the promises made by the UDC to address issues affecting them emanating from unemployment.

“The UDC and Boko now are in government and have to work to meet their targets. The youth are very fragile people and are looking forward for a positive change under the new government. The P4000 living wage and student allowances increase allowance proposals have motivated youth to vote for change anticipating a better future for themselves,” he added.

As of March 2024, Statistics Botswana reported that youth unemployment was sitting at 38.2% while the overall national unemployment rate stood at 27.1%.

With UDC now in power and expected to work around closing youth unemployment gap, observers are of the view that the new government has colossal assignment to do so given that the economy is not doing well

owing to the significant decline in diamond sales, a large contributor to the government revenues.

BNF

Meanwhile, former BNF Youth League (BNFYL) Secretary General Tumiso Legare and now BNF Publicity Secretary hailed the youth revolution for bringing about a revolutionary regime change against the BDP. He said the BNF, a member of UDC, thanks Batswana for demonstrating overwhelming support and faith in the UDC. “It is their testament to their faith in the vision that the UDC presented in attending to the socio-economic challenges that our country is confronted with. We thank them, the young and the old for coming out in the numbers they have shown and speaking in one solitary voice,” Legase said in an interview on Friday.

Legase added: “We thank especially the youth of this country who walked and talked a unity in purpose and took into their own hands the direction of their country. We appreciate their commitment, their passion and resolve.”

He said truly awakened is a society that is alive and has a future, adding that they thank all who voted UDC so much and commit themselves to being a government that will serve with honour and distinction