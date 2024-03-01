BAKWADI LEKOPANE

editors@thepatriot.co.bw

Former Police Commissioner, Norman Moleboge, has expressed shock at utterances by President Mokgweetsi Masisi, that he will reopen an investigation into the mysterious death of Gomolemo Motswaledi, former leader of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD).

“Such actions are typically only taken when new critical evidence emerges suggesting foul play,” said Moleboge, without batting an eye.

Following Motswaledi’s death in 2014, the Botswana Police Service issued a press statement asserting that their investigations concluded there was no evidence of foul play. Notwithstanding that conclusion, on Wednesday afternoon Masisi declared his intention to revisit the case. “We want to see what killed Motswaledi. It’s not over, Motswaledi’s case is not over. I can promise you, the truth will come out. We will dig it out to the very end. It will come out,” he told a stunned Parliament.

In response to inquiries regarding his thoughts on Masisi’s announcement, Moleboge acknowledged that criminal cases, particularly those involving potential foul play, can remain open for up to 20 years. However, he said “I was taken aback. Mind you, this is a closed police investigation.”

Moleboge explained further: “But for that case to be re-opened, there must be compelling new evidence or leads suggesting foul play. We can only speculate that President Masisi’s statement may indicate the emergence of fresh information, but we must also bear in mind that the Motswaledi case has been subject to political manipulation in the past.”

Moleboge said if it was him, he would have invited all those who may have critical information that may suggest otherwise to come forth and assure them protection. He further highlighted, “It may also be important to keep the affected family in the loop as a matter of courtesy given the sensitivity of the matter.”

Regarding new evidence, Moleboge underscored the complexities associated with rekindling an investigation that has been laying dormant for so many years.

“The labyrinthine nature of sifting through the layers of time, memory, and circumstance that have accumulated over the years since the incident occurred will certainly present challenges. It will present a Herculean task to law enforcement officials as they endeavor to breathe new life into a closed case. But I am sure anybody will welcome are investigation if there is anything or anybody suggesting foul play,” he observed.

A high-ranking police officer has also expressed disappointment regarding Masisi’s utterances, saying such statements, coming from a whole head of state could jeopardize the integrity of the Botswana Police Service (BPS) and potentially reignite controversial cases like the late Louis Nchindo case. In an exclusive interview with this publication, the senior officer, who requested anonymity, underscored the police service’s reputation as one of the country’s most esteemed law enforcement agencies.

“The Botswana Police Service has consistently ranked among the best in the nation, maintaining a strong track record of professionalism and transparency,” the official stated. “However, the President’s recent revelation has raised questions about the potential impact on our integrity.”

When pressed for his perspective on the above view, Moleboge sidestepped, opting not to delve deeper at the suggestion. “Perhaps, but let’s refrain from delving into that territory for now. It’s possible that the President may be have come across details or information that has eluded us,” he cautiously responded.