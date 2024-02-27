MASISI LEAVES FOR NAMIBIA President Mokgweetsi Masisi, President will today travel to Windhoek, Namibia, to attend the funeral of the late President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob. The President will join other world leaders including Heads of State and Government, dignitaries, as well as Namibians, to pay their respect and honour President Geingob’s legacy at a Memorial Service on Saturday 24th February 2024, at the Independence Stadium, and attend the late President’s Burial Service on Sunday 25th February 2024, at the Heroes Acre. The President will be accompanied by Her Excellency, First Lady of the Republic of Botswana, Mrs Neo Jane Masisi; Honourable Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Honourable Mr. Eric Molale, Minister of Transport and Public Works; Honourable Mr. John Thiite, Member of Parliament, Ghanzi North; Honourable Mr. Onneetse Ramogapi, Member of Parliament, Palapye; Ambassador Joseph Legwaila and Mrs Legwaila, as well as Senior Government Officials. The President and his delegation will return to Gaborone on 25th February 2024.- Ministry of Foreign Affairs ... See MoreSee Less
GLODY DUBE CRIES FOUL.... insists that BNSC representing Govt has decided to snub organisers of the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, Golden DOOR Sports Agency for World Athletics represented by founder Robert Wagner."World Athletics called us with the ultimatum that we must hand over the Botswana Golden Grand Prix event to BNSC within 15 minutes or risk losing our Gold Status" - Dube ... See MoreSee Less
LUCARA IMPACTING LIVES Lucara Botswana is changing the lives through a robust commitment to ensuring sustainable growth in the country. The company’s community investments, employee compensation, royalties, and local procurement showcases their all-out intention of shaping a brighter and more sustainable future for all.These figures tell a powerful story of a responsible and caring corporate citizen: #LucaraBotswana#MakingDiamondHistory #CommunityImpact #SustainableMining #TransparencyInAction ... See MoreSee Less
The Board of Directors of Access Bank Botswana Limited, a member of the Access Bank Plc Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Calistas Chijoro as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank, effective 1st February 2024. … Read more: Chijoro joins Access Bank Board
