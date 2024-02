MASISI LEAVES FOR NAMIBIAPresident Mokgweetsi Masisi, President will today travel to Windhoek, Namibia, to attend the funeral of the late President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob.The President will join other world leaders including Heads of State and Government, dignitaries, as well as Namibians, to pay their respect and honour President Geingob’s legacy at a Memorial Service on Saturday 24th February 2024, at the Independence Stadium, and attend the late President’s Burial Service on Sunday 25th February 2024, at the Heroes Acre.The President will be accompanied by Her Excellency, First Lady of the Republic of Botswana, Mrs Neo Jane Masisi; Honourable Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Honourable Mr. Eric Molale, Minister of Transport and Public Works; Honourable Mr. John Thiite, Member of Parliament, Ghanzi North; Honourable Mr. Onneetse Ramogapi, Member of Parliament, Palapye; Ambassador Joseph Legwaila and Mrs Legwaila, as well as Senior Government Officials.The President and his delegation will return to Gaborone on 25th February 2024.- Ministry of Foreign Affairs