To some point, I agree with the Minister for State President, Moeti Mohwasa, when he says people should know the difference between the ruling party and government. In the past we have had issues, that the BDP fanatics wanted… Read more: Manifestos are not government policy
To some point, I agree with the Minister for State President, Moeti Mohwasa, when he says people should know the difference between the ruling party and government. In the past we have had issues, that the BDP fanatics wanted… Read more: Manifestos are not government policy