By Ken Mwathe On 2nd February every year, the world celebrates World Wetlands Day to raise awareness about conservation of wetlands and spotlight their value. This year’s campaign theme is Protecting wetlands for our common future highlighting the critical role of these ecosystems,… Read more: Let’s Protect Our Wetlands for Posterity
The Government of the Republic of Botswana (“GRB”) and De Beers Group (“De Beers”) are pleased to announce the successful conclusion of negotiations focused on establishing a new sales agreement for Debswana’s rough diamond production, as well as extending… Read more: DE BEERS, BOTSWANA CLINCH DIAMOND SALES DEAL
By Ken Mwathe On 2nd February every year, the world celebrates World Wetlands Day to raise awareness about conservation of wetlands and spotlight their value. This year’s campaign theme is Protecting wetlands for our common future highlighting the critical role of these ecosystems,… Read more: Let’s Protect Our Wetlands for Posterity
The Government of the Republic of Botswana (“GRB”) and De Beers Group (“De Beers”) are pleased to announce the successful conclusion of negotiations focused on establishing a new sales agreement for Debswana’s rough diamond production, as well as extending… Read more: DE BEERS, BOTSWANA CLINCH DIAMOND SALES DEAL