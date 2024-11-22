REBUILDING A SINKING ECONOMY

Inside Boko, Ndaba’s Super Plan

All eyes will be on President Advocate Duma Boko on Tuesday as he delivers his maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA). He is expected to set the tone for the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government to unleash its roadmap amid a subdued economy inherited from the previous regime.

UDC inherited a dwindling economy from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) administration with the Government Investment Account having declined to a meagre P1.9 billion.

According to Boko, the UDC government intends to be agile, effective and responsive to ensure that the current state of affairs is dealt with, highlighting the importance of an agile public service.

Boko this week announced cabinet and promised that it will effectively spearhead the transformation of the country.

“We are fully committed to meet our electoral promises such as the P4000 living wage. We assessed the situation and the status of the country and we are confident that SONA will give the nation a picture or direction of our government. We cannot disclose a lot at this time and point before the SONA,” he said.

Roadmap

Political and Administrative Studies Lecturer at the University of Botswana, Dr Adam Mfundisi said a lot is expected from Boko during SONA, adding that it must clearly and expansively set government roadmap.

He said the nation should have roadmap from the UDC on how it is going to deal with the mammoth and gigantic problems it has inherited from the Botswana Democratic Party government.

“We hope the machinery of government is preparing the SONA in order for smooth ascendancy to power by the UDC and presentation of the road map or the Marshall plan (USA) equivalent,” said Mfundisi. According to the UB scholar, the UDC is faced with an uphill battle to transform the country in five years period.

“I wish the leadership will provide a collective vision for the country. We need a participative, democratic, inclusivity, ethical, accountable government where opposition parties are given a space to partake in the decision-making process,” he said.

Economy

Meanwhile, Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe on Wednesday painted a gloomy picture about the economy with regards to the government coffers.

He said the government purse is not in a good condition and therefore he would not sleep until the situation improves, adding that he has consulted with Boko that they can voluntarily take salary cuts for a year.

“The situation is worse than we thought but we are confident that our approaches to resuscitate the economy will bear the fruit. I want to assure the nation that we are at work to remedy the situation,” said Ndaba.

De Beers

Boko and Gaolathe on Wednesday held talks with De Beers Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the CEO of its parent company Anglo American Duncan Wanblad to chart a path on new diamond sales agreement.

Cook said De Beers will continue to be an important stakeholder to the government of Botswana under the new Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government.

According to Cook, De Beers and government teams are actively negotiating and the parties are getting to the point of the technicalities in the agreements. Cook noted that he said to President Boko that with renewed energy in the negotiations, De Beers is confident that the parties will move to a positive conclusion for Botswana and for the shareholders of De Beers as well. In 2023, government and De Beers agreed a new sales deal that will see Botswana gradually increasing the share of rough diamonds it gets from Debswana to 50% in 10 years.

BCP

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOO) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) president Dumelang Saleshando said the BCP as main opposition party will make the UDC government account.

Saleshando sent a chilly warning to the UDC government that it should ensure that it meets all the electoral promises it advanced such as P1800 old age pension, P4000 living wage and 2500 salary for Ipelegeng.

To that end, Saleshando said the BCP will next unveil its shadow cabinet in Parliament to provide checks and balances on the progress made by Boko’s government with regards to performance of his cabinet.

The outspoken Saleshando said BCP is not going to drop the ball on holding government accountable for the sake of being excited by the change in government from the BDP era.

He has since cast doubt on UDC government, noting that it has not kept its promises of being inclusive and transparent, lamenting that the UDC didn’t consult the BCP as main opposition with regards to SEMPs nominations.

“They are as good as BDP while they are wearing blue. There are early signs of arrogance coming from the UDC government that was exhibited by the BDP. We expect UDC to run a transparent government,” he said.

National Unity

Also, Boko emphasized the need for the nation to unite as adapt to the new Botswana due to change of government.

During his inauguration speech last Friday, Boko said Botswana should cherish and appreciate the great statesmanship demonstrated by former president Mokgweetsi Masisi who handed over power smoothly, adding that such a moment should be source of inspiration for national unity championed by Dr Masisi.

“This is Botswana! We have yet again become an intriguing, as well as an instructive case study of democracy at work, not in abstraction, but for the world watches with an eagerness, ready to see how the story of the beautiful country progresses,” said Boko. He also said the message that he wants to impart is that Botswana is one Republic, one nation under God.

“Lines are drawn in the sand and blown away by the wind. We cannot allow ourselves to be drawn into squabbles about where the line was and who stood on which side. The message I impart is unity. Togetherness,” he buttressed.

