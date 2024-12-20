DUMA GIDEON BOKO

October 30th, 2024 will forever remain etched in the annals of history, as the day on which Batswana went to the polls with one thing in mind, to remove Botswana Democratic Party and usher in a new government. The architect and mastermind of the BDP colossal downfall is none other than the Umbrella for Democratic Change(UDC) leader, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko. He was sworn in as Botswana’s 6th President On 1 November 2024 after leading a successful campaign ahead of the 2024 general election.

Early in his Presidency, Boko declared: “Our government is committed to placing human rights at the core of its policies and ensuring that past injustices are never repeated”.

In his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 19th November 2024, Boko said his government would push for increased investment into solar energy, medicinal cannabis and industrial hemp. He also announced engagements with Elon Musk to extend affordable internet access nationwide through Starlink. He also declared his intention to granting temporary work and residence permits to undocumented Zimbabweans and renegotiate economic agreements with De Beers regarding Botswana’s diamond industry.

Before ascending power, twice Boko tried and failed while running as the alliance’s president in Botswana’s general elections in 2014 and 2019

He had a short stint in Parliament, serving as Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly from 2014 to 2019. After losing parliamentary elections in 2019 he concentrated on building the UDC to launch a formidable campaign, which resulted in victory in October 2024.

Boko attained the presidency of a declining Botswana National Front (BNF) in 2010 taking over from Otsweletse Moupo. He worked tirelessly, facing resistance from within his own party and outside, when he brought the idea of the formation of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in 2012, an alliance of the main opposition parties in Botswana including Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), and Botswana People’s Party (BPP).

Ailing economy, corruption

Inheriting the administration of a country, with zero experience, with widespread allegations of corruption, looting and maladministration is no easy feat. Boko’s new government has to deliver promises they made to electorates in their campaigns, but before then they have to clean up the mess left by the past administration.

Already the UDC government have announcement suspension of some programmes like thuo letlotlo, cancelled some controversial multibillion pula mega projects, and reversed some poorly thought-out decisions like the total vegetable import ban, which has had a debilitating effect on citizens.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for Boko is to reform economy, where the government coffers have dwindled due to reckless spending by the past administration, coupled with a significant decline in the global diamond industry- the sole biggest contributor to Botswana’s GDP.

Boko and his team are taking the bull by the horns, and declare at every corner that “Together, we shall overcome” -a rallying call to inspire the nation to rise together and confront the economic challenges before them as a collective.

Human Rights

Born in Mahalapye, Xhosa 1 ward on December 31, 1969 (age 55 years), Boko attended school in his home village before proceeding to the University of Botswana where he obtained a law degree. After graduating in 1993, he attended Harvard Law School, where he obtained a Master of Laws degree, before returning to teach law at University of Botswana from 1993 to 2003 while also managing a law firm.

Boko’s ascent to the presidency marked the first time since 1966, when Botswana became independent, that a former opposition party has won an election.

Speaking on Human Rights Day in Metsiamanong, Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR) following a symbolic burial of Pitseng Gaoberekwe whose body had languished in the mortuary for three years as the former BDP government barred him from being buried in his ancestral land, Boko declared boldly: “We are here to bury human rights abuses. Gaoberekwe’s grave will be marked and protected as a monument for the burial of past abuses and atrocities against the Basarwa of CKGR”.

He used the same occasion to criticize judges for failing to promote human rights, rather hiding behind technicalities and failing to correct injustices, a campaign he started as far back as 2000s, when he wrote newspaper columns accusing judges for not being intellectually progressive. He expressed frustration that academics and judges were not doing enough research to make informed judgements.

A living testimony of Boko’s passion for human rights is the book he published titled ‘Police Brutality in Southern Africa: A Human Rights Perspective’. Now that he is in the Presidency, all eyes are on Boko to see what reforms he will bring to the judiciary, and to the Constitution of Botswana in general.

New Botswana

The clock is ticking for Boko and his team to deliver lofty promises they have made to the electorates, some of which they have promised to deliver in the first 100 days. Already Boko’s government is under pressure to bring changes and deliver on their promises, among them:

Old age pension increased to P1 800 (starting 60 years reduced from 65)

Student allowances P2 400

Set Living Wage at P4 000

Introduce Unemployment Benefit

Universal Health Insurance for all

Review and enhance Ipelegeng Scheme

Only time will tell, if Boko and his UDC government will deliver the promises in the term of office- fiver years.

By far, leading the UDC to victory Boko is easily the newsmaker of the year!

LETSILE TEBOGO

In a fleeting 19.46 seconds, Letsile Tebogo engraved the name Botswana in the hearts of millions across the world in that cool August 08, 2024 evening.

He ran the race of a lifetime to become the country’s first ever Olympic gold medallist and the first runner from Africa to win such a medal at the Olympics – the 200m men’s final. No single individual has ever impacted brand Botswana to that magnitude; even now eyes of the sports world constantly revert on him and the country. The next day after winning the 200m final gold medal, Tebogo anchored the men’s 4X400m relay team to land them in the finals. Ultimately, they ensured Botswana won two medals at the games by clinching a silver in the relay finals. The hearts of Batswana turned white and they wore that on their sleeves, rolling out the biggest ever welcome ceremony any sports team have ever enjoyed upon the arrival of the team. The nation could not have been more grateful – a downpour of emotions with glorious celebrations would unfold with the winning Olympians feted with an avalanche of rewards from Government, the private sector, private companies and individuals.

In the process this sent an unambiguous message to upcoming talent that there is a huge pay day awaiting those who hone their skills well and go beyond any comfort to unlock their talent. Athletics coaches have become the most in demand locally since then as parents take a keen interest in advancing the talent of their children.

Rewards

Tebogo was rewarded with two houses from Government with each member of the relay team getting their own house as well. He won a cool P1 million from leading retailer Choppies and various monetary rewards from his local sponsors Orange and Debswana. Winning an Olympic medal comes with cash benefits – the better the medal the more the money.

Awards

Finishing the track season with massive performances in the Diamond League further cemented his stature among the greatest athletes of his generation. Though he slipped in the final league event, his dominance was not in doubt.

It was automatic that he would be Botswana’s athlete of the year in any local sports awards.

However, he has notched even bigger recognition in the region and beyond with the highest honour coming from World Athletics, which declared him the men’s World Athlete of Year and the men’s track athlete of the year. Having achieved all these at just 21 years, there is no denying that as he matures and grows in tactical prowess, he is likely to create a world record in his favourite 200m race through which he currently holds the African record.

He has shown that despite coming sixth in the Olympic 100m final that he can equally do well in this race after improving his take off in one of the Diamond League races that he won.

He dedicated his excellent performance at the Olympics to his mother Seratwa, who died in May; having been his biggest supporter.