Former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s controversial statement threatening to send 20,000 elephants to Germany continues to generate conversations and awareness. The remarks, made last year in response to proposals in Berlin to restrict the import of hunting trophies, were initially met with confusion and disbelief.

However, as time has passed, it has become evident that Masisi’s bold rhetoric has sparked a constructive shift in understanding, particularly among the German public. While many initially saw the statement as a political blunder, it has led to increased awareness of the elephant-human conflict in Botswana. Botswana is home to the world’s largest elephant population but continues to face daily struggles as local communities clash with wildlife over space and resources.

Tebogo James, a Community Based Natural Resource Management (CBRNM) officer from NCONGO, is currently in Dortmund, Germany, attending Europe’s largest hunting exhibition, which attracted representatives from 36 countries, including Botswana, Australia, and Argentina. James shared that the public response in Germany has been overwhelmingly positive since Masisi’s comments, with many people now asking about Botswana’s elephants when they learn where he’s from.

This suggests that the message has resonated with the German community, prompting them to inquire further about the human-wildlife conflicts impacting local communities in Botswana. James, who represents rural communities in Ngamiland involved in trophy hunting, explained that they are working to attract European hunters, particularly from Germany. However, they face challenges, as many Germans prefer hunting in Namibia due to a language barrier, and some find Zimbabwe’s lower hunting quotas more appealing while Botswana’s higher cost is a deterrent.

This year, the Botswana government, through the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, has issued 110 elephant hunting permits for the upcoming season (April to September). However, some community trusts in Ngamiland are still struggling to sell their quotas to hunting outfitters. Factors such as high quota prices and restrictions on non-trophy exports—meaning hunters can’t take game meat from animals like impala or kudu—are a significant concern. In contrast, countries like Namibia allow hunters to take non-trophy exports, making them more attractive to potential hunters.

Botswana is now focusing on attracting more hunters from Europe, including Germany, alongside its existing appeal to hunters from the UK and the United States. One of the key challenges facing the hunting industry is the impending UK hunting trophies importation bill, which has already passed its first reading and is awaiting a second reading later this month. This bill could significantly impact trophy hunting in Africa, and Botswana is closely monitoring its progress as it works to position itself as a prime destination for international hunters.