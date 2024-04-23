A Sunday broadsheet newspaper that focuses on business and politics. It started publishing on Sunday 11th November 2012.
4 days ago
5 days ago
BAKANG TIRO editors@thepatriot.co.bw Uncertainty reigns supreme over the successful implementation of the newly established P500 million seed capital overhyped as Chema Chema initiative, aimed at growing Botswana’s informal sector to boost the economy. Chema Chema is deemed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi administration critics to be a vote buying tactic. Unpacking Chema, economist Dr Mosimane Rammika…
Get real time update about this post categories directly on your device, subscribe now.