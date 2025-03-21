… a huge risk in cases of data warfare The rapid adoption of digital technologies has transformed how nations operate, communicate and grow economically. However, this transformation comes with significant challenges, particularly for developing countries like Botswana. A few weeks ago, I wrote about the implications of the newly promulgated Botswana Data Protection Act. As I went through the Act again recently, I got concerned about the implications of Botswana’s growing reliance on foreign-owned digital platforms and infrastructure and how the country’s Data Protection Act does not really protect usage of the country specific data outside the prescripts of the act or rather, outside the country’s jurisdiction. It is important that the country continues to explore how it can navigate the world’s digital space without losing control of its most valuable asset: its data!

As technology advances, there emerges a new form of warfare, that is seldom talked about, especially our side of the world. Warfare that doesn’t involve guns or bombs but is equally devastating: data warfare! Unlike traditional warfare, data warfare doesn’t result in physical casualties, but its consequences can be just as dire. It can cripple economies, destabilise governments and erode national security. We have seen dire effects of this warfare in recent history which is termed one of the largest breaches of government data in US history. This breach occurred in 2015 when hackers were reported to have infiltrated the Office of Personnel Management, compromising the personal data of over 21 million individuals. According to the reports, the attack, attributed to an advanced persistent threat group believed to be linked to the Chinese government, was carried out by the Jiangsu State Security Department, a subsidiary of China’s Ministry of State Security. This breach exposed sensitive information, including background checks, fingerprints and security clearance records of federal employees, contractors and even job applicants, marking a considerable escalation in cyber-espionage. The incident underscored the vulnerability of government agencies to state-sponsored hacking and highlighted the increasing use of data warfare tactics in modern geopolitics. If the country fails to protect its data and digital infrastructure, it risks becoming a casualty in this invisible but destructive battlefield.

Historically, colonisation was characterised by foreign control over land, resources, and governance, data warfare is a new form of colonisation where data, a critical national asset, is controlled by foreign tech giants. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta dominate Botswana’s digital space, providing everything from email services to cloud storage and AI-driven analytics. These platforms have become integral to daily life, from government operations to private businesses and individual communication.

The issue is not unique to Botswana. Many developing countries find themselves in similar situations, where essential digital infrastructure is owned by a handful of powerful multinational corporations. These companies dictate terms of use, store vast amounts of sensitive data and often operate under legal jurisdictions outside of the country where the data originates. For most countries, this dependency raises serious concerns about control, security and economic equity.

When data is stored on foreign-owned servers, Botswana has little say on how that data is accessed, shared, or even monetised. Critical information, from government records to financial transactions and private business data, is often housed in offshore data centres, subject to foreign regulations. For example, if a foreign government requests access to data stored by a multinational corporation, Botswana may have no legal recourse to prevent it. This lack of control undermines the country’s ability to protect its citizens’ privacy and national interests.

Economic Exploitation Just as colonial powers once extracted natural resources from African nations for their benefit, global tech giants now extract data and monetize it without direct benefits to local economies. Every click, transaction and user interaction generate valuable insights that are used to refine AI models and enhance business strategies often to the advantage of foreign corporations rather than Botswana’s digital economy. This creates a form of digital extractivism, where the economic value derived from Botswana’s data flows out of the country, contributing little to local development.

National Security Vulnerabilities If a country relies heavily on foreign-owned AI platforms and cloud services, it risks exposing its sensitive government and citizen data to potential cyber threats and geopolitical conflicts. Foreign control over critical digital infrastructure could make the country vulnerable to data breaches, surveillance, or even coercion by powerful nations. For instance, during geopolitical tensions, foreign entities could restrict access to essential digital services, disrupting the country’s economy and governance. This is a key aspect of data warfare, where nations or corporations weaponize data to exert control or destabilize adversaries.

Lack of Digital Innovation and Local Tech Growth Over-reliance on foreign technology stifles local innovation. If Botswana continues to depend mostly on externally developed digital solutions, it misses the opportunity to develop its own competitive tech industry, create jobs and support a thriving digital economy. Without a robust local tech ecosystem, Botswana risks becoming a passive consumer of technology rather than an active participant in the global digital economy.

To combat digital colonization and the risks of data warfare, Botswana must take deliberate steps to reclaim control over its digital future. This means investing in local tech ecosystems, creating policies that prioritize data sovereignty, setting up an AI regulating body and promulgating requisite policies (I wrote about this in detail in last week’s column) and enable innovation-driven entrepreneurship.

Developing Local AI and Tech Infrastructure Botswana should invest in its own cloud computing and AI capabilities. Establishing national data centres and AI research hubs can help to ensure critical information remains within the country’s jurisdiction.

Encouraging Local Startups and Tech Entrepreneurs A thriving local tech sector is key to reducing reliance on foreign platforms. The government should accelerate and elevate their support to startups through grants, incentives and partnerships with academic institutions to develop homegrown AI solutions and software.

Promoting Digital Literacy and Skills Development To build a self-sufficient tech industry, Botswana must invest in digital education. Training programs in AI, data science and cybersecurity will empower local talent to take the lead in developing indigenous digital solutions. Collaborations between universities, tech companies and government agencies can ensure that the workforce is equipped with the skills needed to drive digital transformation.

Forming Strategic Partnerships with African Tech Firms Rather than relying solely on foreign tech giants, the country should strengthen collaborations with other African nations and regional tech firms to build an interconnected and independent digital economy. Initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) can facilitate cross-border digital trade and innovation, reducing dependency on foreign entities.

True independence in the 21st century is about who controls the data that shapes the nation’s destiny. The battle for data sovereignty is not just a fight for control, it is also a fight for survival in the era of data warfare. In view of the foregoing, Botswana must recognize that data is not just a resource but a strategic asset that can be weaponized and should guard it on all ends.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Dimakatso Michelle Polokelo is the Head of Centre for Technology and Innovation for Africa at Woxsen University in Hyderabad, India. She also serves the university as an Associate Professor in the School of Business. As part of her responsibilities, Dr. Polokelo is the Convenor of the Women Leadership Affinity Group at Woxsen University. She has studied across multiple universities around the world and holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Selinus University in Ragusa, Italy. Dr. Polokelo is a digital transformation expert with specialization in Artificial Intelligence for Business, Blockchain for Business and Future of Work and Automation. She is also a Micro Finance expert with over 15 years of executive leadership experience in various African countries. Dr. Polokelo is also an accomplished author, having recently published books titled “Mindset Revolution”, “Breaking Glass Ceilings – The Myth of Women Empowerment” and “AI in Microfinance for Growth and Returns”