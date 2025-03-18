By Solomon Tjinyeka

The Botswana government has defended its decision to allocate a 410-elephant hunting quota for the 2025 season, despite mounting criticism from conservation groups both locally and internationally. The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) insists the quota aligns with sustainable wildlife management and benefits local communities economically.

