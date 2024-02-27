The Board of Directors of Access Bank Botswana Limited, a member of the Access Bank Plc Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Calistas Chijoro as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank, effective 1st February 2024.

Throughout his extensive career, he has accumulated a broad range of experience and skills in banking and financial services with almost two decades of banking experience, more than half of which has been spent in senior managerial and executive roles.

He currently serves as an Executive Director at Johdee Mineral Processing where he is responsible for driving strategy and stakeholder management.

Prior to joining Johdee Mineral Services, Calistas was the accountable executive for Business and Commercial Clients at Stanbic bank of Botswana, overseeing Commercial and SME Banking as well as the Trade proposition. Before that he was the Head of Distribution within Personal and Business Banking, still at Stanbic Bank. He has previously worked for Barclays (now ABSA) Treasury and Retail Banking, as well as Debswana Diamond Company as Treasury Manager.

Calistas holds a Bachelor of Social Science Degree (major in Accounting and Economics), a Postgraduate Diploma in Banking and a Dealing certificate from the Financial Markets Association.

He is also a graduate of the Standard Bank Executive Leadership Programme. Calistas has served on various Boards, including as a Trustee at the Debswana Pension fund and Chair of the Investment committee; Lecha Administration. NMG Administration Botswana, and most recently the Chairmanship of Liberty Life Botswana, a position that he held immediately preceding joining Access Bank.