The Registrar of the Botswana Teaching Professionals Council, Dr Raphael Dingalo has encouraged individuals in the teaching profession to establish and maintain professional ethics in order to remain trustworthy in society as professionals. Dr Dingalo said this while addressing teaching professionals in Francistown at a general meeting hosted by Botswana Teachers Union (BTU) on Friday. In his address, Dr Dingalo further reiterated that to be considered a professional, one must have gone through formal training which includes the development of certain skills and the mastery of a tradition.

Dingalo further emphasized that professionals are usually distinguished by the ethical character of their activity and conduct, adding that it is imperative that a professional inspires and claims the respect of society by virtue of their competence and commitment to ethical behavior.

He further highlighted that being professional has a number of benefits, some of which include boosting morale in the workplace, increased productivity, establishes credibility as well as demonstrating commitment to the job and showing respect to colleagues and customers.

“Professionalism in the workplace can help create a sense of unity and togetherness between employees. It helps foster respect, collaboration, and camaraderie among employees, which can lead to better morale and improved performance,” he added.

In his presidential address, BTU President Gotsilemang Oitsile assured affiliates that the union is currently doing a lot for its members, and further added that he was hopeful that members were aware of such efforts; efforts that he believed would enhance their professional and personal development immensely.

Oitsile further raised concerns of misconduct of members of the union in their various workplaces, which he deemed unprofessional. Some concerns that he highlighted and pleaded with attendees to steer clear of include issues such as absenteeism, not performing assigned duties, negligence of work, romantic relationships with students, and non-payment of debts amongst others. He further noted that the union battles with these issues on a weekly basis, which is unacceptable.

“We are concerned about some of our members’ conduct in schools regarding their professional and personal conduct. Some of these conducts have led to the dismissal of members on a case-by-case basis, and the union has tried to defend itself. Colleagues, these are serious issues that could result in your dismissal from work, something we all do not wish to happen. Not coming to school without leave is a serious offence that warrants dismissal on the spot,” he warned.

Furthermore, Oitsile expressed his concern over the financial illiteracy of many members who abuse facilities that they have been afforded to better their lives. He however explained that the union is duty-bound owing to the challenges members face in developing initiatives to enhance their professional and personal development.

He also indicated that the union has over the years negotiated with several financial institutions to offer loan facilities at lower interest rates on behalf of its members, adding that the pool of financial agreements was created to provide members with a wide range of products and services that suit their various needs.

“Unfortunately, members are abusing these facilities, taking loans from more than one of them, resulting in a lower net salary that is not enough to afford the lifestyle they need. In the end, it looks terrible on the Union leadership as if we make these agreements to bankrupt you,” he echoed.

In efforts to address the financial challenges faced by members, the union was compelled to set up a Financial Wellness Clinic which endeavors to educate and assist them in exploring various ways of saving and investing. The wellness clinic offers a variety of financial services to its members, some of which include training workshops, webinars, and one-on-one consultations.

“To be effective and serve the intended purpose, we have partnered with Ignyte Wealth, experts on finance and investment issues, to offer assistance and training on a different investment model,” he added