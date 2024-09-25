Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) is embarking on expansion project for the tune of P350 million, including the construction of a tannery, and a new meat value addition and secondary processing plant that will cost P120 million and P230 million respectively. Speaking in Lobatse during the groundbreaking ceremony for the two (2) strategic projects, Minister of Entrepreneurship ,Karabo Gare said they will boost Botswana beef competitiveness, and create numerous jobs both at construction and operating stages. He said they will invigorate the local economy, stimulate ancillary businesses and foster skill development

and training, adding that the workforce will be equipped with new skills and expertise, positioning our country as a leader in the industry.

Gare said the theme for launch: “A New Dawn – Pioneering the Future & Readiness of the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) for a Fully Liberalized Beef Exports Sector “ embodies the spirit of placing national interests at the forefront of innovation and progress. He said the tannery and value addition (secondary processing) plants will serve as cornerstone for industrious-enterprise growth.

“They will play a pivotal role in Botswana value chain systems, they open doors for future advancements and strengthening our position in the global market,” he observed. For his part, BMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), David Tsheboeng said the new Meat Value Addition and Secondary Processing Plant will enhance the value of Botswana beef products through advanced processing techniques.

According to Tsheboeng, the facility will have capacity to produce up to 100 metric tonnes at full production of value-added and further processed meats such as ECCO canned foods, retail-pouched beef cuts, cured meats such as biltong, sausages, polony etc. He revealed that BMC has been allocated P230 million to build and commission the plant, adding that the appointed Project Manager is AMA Projects.

Meanwhile, Tsheboeng said the revitalized BMC Tannery facility will process hides to the wet-blue leather stage, creating a sustainable and dependable market for leather products. “The tannery revitalization also lays the foundation for the Lobatse Meat and Leather Park, which will attract investors to further process wet-blue leather into finished goods such as shoes, bags, jackets, and car seats,” he said.

The appointed Design Build Contractor is a Botswana entity called Colic Construction Development (Pty) Ltd, and the project will cost P120 million upon completion.