Karabo Gare –one of the contestants for the Chairmanship of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is optimistic that the party possess immense potential to return to power in 2029 following a humiliating defeat to the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in 2024, bringing to an end 58 years of state power. The Member of Parliament for Moshupa/ Manyana is adamant that the biggest challenge that led to the humiliating loss in 2024 was the chaotic primary elections, which were conducted too late and poorly managed, leaving many democrats frustrated and disillusioned. “Moving forward, we need to ensure that primary elections are well-organized, transparent, and held on time to prevent internal divisions and dissatisfaction,” he posits.

Q: Who is Karabo Gare?

KG: I was born and raised in Moshupa, where I completed my primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary education. I then served Tirelo Sechaba in Mosojane before enrolling at Botswana Accountancy College, where I completed AAT and CIMA qualifications. My professional career included working as an accountant at BNSC and Botswana Railways, followed by a role as a Business Advisor at Local Enterprise Authority (LEA). In 2016, I left formal employment to focus on my business.

Q: Take us through your political journey?

KG: I joined the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in 2001 but became actively involved in 2016 when I was elected Vice Chairperson of the BDP Southern Region. I held this position until I became a Member of Parliament in June 2018. Over the years, I have served as an Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Minister of Agriculture, and later as Minister of Entrepreneurship.

Q: What motivated you to contest for BDP Chairman post?

KG: Parliament plays a crucial role in shaping the nation’s agenda, and it is essential for the opposition to have strong leadership within the party that is also active in Parliament. Additionally, I believe in the need for strategic leadership that can unify and strengthen the party from within.

Q: What key reforms can the BDP expect under your leadership?

KG: My first priority would be to conduct a comprehensive audit of the party’s structure— covering management, finances, and communication. Understanding the current state of the party will guide the necessary reforms to improve its effectiveness and operational efficiency.

Q: What were some of key challenges that affected BDP in the build up to 2024 general election and how could they be avoided in future?

KG: The biggest challenge was the primary elections, which were conducted too late and poorly managed. This left many members frustrated and disillusioned. Moving forward, we need to ensure that primary elections are well-organized, transparent, and held on time to prevent internal divisions and dissatisfaction

Q: Reflect on the overall performance of BDP in 2024 election? Do you believe BDP can bounce back in 2029?

KG: The BDP performed poorly in 2024, but I strongly believe that we can regain power in 2029.

However, this will require immense effort and strategic decision-making. We must select candidates based on merit and expertise rather than personal connections. Winning back key constituencies, such as Maun, will be crucial to our comeback strategy.

Q: What are key legislative reforms that you believe government should enact to benefit Batswana in general?

KG: That is a matter for Batswana to decide as the new government undertakes a constitutional review process.

Q: What is your view on political party funding?

KG: Political party funding is a positive initiative. It helps level the playing field and reduces the risk of party leadership being unduly influenced by private donors. Proper regulation and transparency in funding will be essential to maintaining the integrity of our democratic system.

Q: What is your plan going forward, do you intend to contest in 2029?

KG: It is too early to make that decision. For now, my focus is on revitalizing the BDP and positioning it as a formidable opposition party capable of reclaiming power.

Q: What more can you tell us.

KG: I urge BDP members to engage in self-reflection. As an opposition party, we must approach this new era with humility, resilience, and a commitment to doing things differently. Our goal should be to build an efficiently run institution that genuinely serves the people of Botswana.