THE PATHETIC STATE OF INNER PARTY DEMOCRACY AT BDP*ADAM PHETLHEThe Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) claims to be a democratic organisation as its name suggests. But this is a figment of the imagination considering how aspiring candidates for parliamentary and council positions in the upcoming primary elections were processed. This process I must state without flinching, rendered aspiring BDP members prisoners in their own ‘democratic’ political party. It is evident the principle of natural justice was so suppressed if not distinguished that aspiring candidates were not given an opportunity to for example, refute reasons why they were vetted. In the world of dog-eat-dog politics, it is highly possible unsubstantiated allegations may have been made by political opponents of the aspiring candidates. Yet, the aspiring candidates were not afforded a platform to say their side of the story such that the veracity of the allegations could conclusively be established.The BDP is riding on the false belief that because the aspiring candidates had subjected themselves to the terms and conditions of the expression of interest, they were in fact and in the process waiving or ceding their right to a fair process underpinned by the principle of natural justice. Natural justice is described as ‘The basic fundamental principles of fair treatment. These principles include the duty to give someone a fair hearing; the duty to ensure that the matter is decided by someone who is impartial; and the duty to allow an appeal against the decision’. The BDP decided that members who wished to express an interest in contesting for parliamentary or council positions should resign their branch positions in the event the individuals held such positions in their respective branches.But bizarrengly, such dispensation did not apply to members of the party Central Committee (CC) some of whom are vying for parliamentary positions. Some of these very CC members decided the fate of their fellow members not to make the cut. It could very well be that some of the CC members vetted some aspiring candidates from their very constituencies. In simple terms, they are conflicted in the process they have huge vested interest. The lame argument proffered for the preferential treatment of CC members is that they had to ensure the party functions. Fair enough. But I want to say the CC members had a duty to foresee the potential conflict of interest they were running into. If branch committee members could influence the process in whatever form or shape, what stops CC members from doing the same?It is concerning that a political party in power & claiming to be grounded on democratic values & principles would somewhat run a kangaroo-like process where fairness and the principle of natural justice are purposefully thrown out of the window on the pretext that the CC is the final authority. Its members cannot be prisoners of their party by virtue of the fact that they have subjected themselves to the rules of engagement.This I must hasten to say, resonates well & truly with dictatorial tendencies. That is why the country is saddled with a flawed Constitutional review Bill in parliament where the BDP falsely believes it can review & amend the Constitution on its terms. That’s BDP for you. I am prepared to be persuaded otherwise as always.