#BREAKING 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 🚨 𝟯𝟬.𝟲𝟵 🔥 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 ✅ 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱 ✅ 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 ✅The World Record is gone! Letsile Tebogo 🇧🇼 has obliterated the men's 300m World Record, running a staggering 30.69s at the Simbine Curro Classic Shootout! He broke the WR of 30.81s set by Wayde Van Niekerk in 2017.Note that Michael Johnson's ex 300m world best of 30.85 was ran at the same venue, Pilditch stadium, Pretoria in 2000 before Van Niekerk took it down in OstravaSource: [Athletics Changed My Life] ... See MoreSee Less
BAKANG TIRO editors@thepatriot.co.bw Diversified retail giant, Sefalana is adamant that its golden jubilee celebration demonstrates its opportunity to develop further and create more of the much-needed jobs. The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) listed company on Thursday launched its 50… Read more: Sefalana buoyant at 50
LESEGO MOSINYI editors@thepatriot.co.bw The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (MIGRD) Kgotla Autlwetse has refuted claims that Gammangwato Kgotla is out of bound for the tribe and that people are refused access. Speaking during a kgotla meeting at… Read more: ‘Serowe kgotla is no playground’
