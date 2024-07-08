The Botswana beef is poised for dominance in the lucrative European Union (EU) market bolstered by the availability of sophisticated equipment used for testing chemical residuals in meat donated to the National Agricultural Research and Development Institute (NARDI) courtesy… Read more: Local beef set for EU market dominance
Botswana-born international actor and writer Donald Molosi has been awarded the Santu Mofokeng Fellowship 2024. The award will enable a partnership between the Market Theatre Photo Lab and Molosi where Molosi will curate an exhibition and performance to re-introduce… Read more: MOLOSI WINS SOUTH AFRICAN AWARD WORTH R3.5 MILLION
The former chairperson of the opposition cooperation forum, Dr Margaret Nasha has stepped in to calm the storm that had rattled the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) after the Alliance for Progressives (AP) boycotted coalition activities in protest. The… Read more: Nasha saves AP, UDC unity
Former Director General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime(DCEC), Tymon Katlholo prevailed over the rogue Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) over their excessive use of force when they raided and barricaded his office, and detained… Read more: Katlholo trumps rogue DIS
