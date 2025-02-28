In recent years, Botswana has witnessed growing public outcry over the misappropriation of public funds for personal enrichment. Reports of inflated costs for government-funded infrastructure projects—whether roads, schools, clinics, or office buildings—have become commonplace, raising the fundamental question:

Why does public procurement (government funded), construction of roads, public buildings or schools, seem disproportionately expensive compared to private sector projects. This is not a mere coincidence but a consequence of deeply entrenched corruption within public procurement.

The Culture of Corruption and the Role of the Media

Casual conversations among citizens increasingly reflect the normalization of corruption. The sentiment that one must align with those in power to gain financial benefits is deeply troubling. Some argue that engaging in corrupt practices is merely a means of survival, while others caution that such actions push Botswana towards the levels of systemic corruption seen in Kenya or Zimbabwe, where state institutions have been significantly weakened by unchecked graft.

Interestingly, many of the politically connected elites who benefit from illicit wealth seek medical treatment, investment opportunities, education for their children, and real estate in countries with strict anti-corruption measures. This raises an ironic yet critical question:

If corruption is so rewarding, why do those benefiting from it run to corruption-free countries to invest, seek medical attention, and educate their children?

In countries where corruption is minimal or aggressively prosecuted, the media—often referred to as the Fourth Estate—has played a pivotal role in holding those in power accountable. In one notable case, a Member of Parliament resigned after failing to disclose a single bottle of wine received from a government supplier. In another instance, a politician was forced out of office for misusing a trade union credit card at a brothel before entering Parliament. Both of these cases were exposed by investigative journalism, demonstrating the power of the press in ensuring accountability.

The Decline of Investigative Journalism in Botswana

While it would be unfair to paint all media practitioners with the same brush, there is a glaring absence of serious investigative journalism in Botswana. There are instances where corruption is reported, but these efforts remain sporadic and insufficient. Corruption in the country has reached endemic levels, yet the media appears largely disengaged.

A common complaint is that many stories in Botswana’s media landscape are paid for, undermining journalistic independence and ethics. If journalists accept retainer fees to suppress corruption exposés, then they become complicit in the very system they should be fighting against. This raises the question:

What happened to professionalism and ethics in journalism?

Where is the relentless scrutiny that the media is supposed to apply to those in power?

Where are the investigative reports on illicit financial transactions, procurement fraud, and abuse of office?

Are journalists truly failing to find corruption, or have they been silenced by those who benefit from it?

A Case Study in Procurement Corruption

To illustrate the cost of corruption, consider the following scenario:

A bidder submits a proposal to tile a classroom for P10,000. However, a local councillor and procurement officer intervene, demanding a share of the contract in kickbacks. To facilitate their cut, they instruct the bidder to inflate the price to P35,000 or apply for a variation post-award. The councillor secures a P15,000 bribe, while the procurement officer takes P10,000, promising the contractor future projects as a reward for their cooperation.

In this case alone, P25,000 is stolen without any additional work done—money that could have funded two and a half additional classrooms. This is a microcosm of how unchecked corruption drains public resources, ultimately compromising service delivery, education, and infrastructure development.

Without media scrutiny, such corruption becomes normalized. The above example highlights how Botswana has descended into a “dog-eat-dog” world, where self-interest has overridden collective duty. This raises yet another crucial question:

If journalists are aware of these corrupt practices but choose not to report them, how different are they from those looting public funds?

The Media’s Responsibility: A Call for Ethical Journalism

The media’s failure to expose such schemes enables corruption to thrive. By accepting payments to kill stories about SOE, government entities, and private companies engaged in fraudulent activities, journalists become complicit. When they accept retainers to silence corruption exposés, they betray the public interest. Go tala-nyana?

The money stolen is not abstract—it belongs to the people of Botswana, me and you. Every pula siphoned through corrupt deals is money paid by citizens through taxes on groceries, fuel, and essential goods. By failing to report on corruption, journalists are no different from the very thieves looting public funds.

It is, therefore, imperative to restore professionalism and ethics in Botswana’s media industry. Investigative journalism must be revived, strengthened, and protected. The country urgently needs a press corps that is committed to uncovering illicit financial dealings, procurement fraud, and political corruption.

A Final Challenge to the Fourth Estate

Journalists must ask themselves:

• Where is the investigative journalism on corruption?

• Where is the constant scrutiny of those in power?

• Where are the reports on illicit deals, procurement fraud, and corrupt acts?

• Are journalists truly failing to see corruption, or are they on the payroll of those in power?

• Has professional and ethical journalism completely disappeared in Botswana?

Lefatshe la rona dawg, and its future depends on truth, transparency, and accountability. The media must rise to the occasion

