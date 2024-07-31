Adam Phetlhe

At it’s recent conference, the Botswana National Front (BNF) is reported to have recommended the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) to collaborate with opposition parties outside the umbrella. It is a progressive move if when implemented, could hugely benefit opposition collective in more ways than one.

The most obvious one would be to save seats it currently holds and possibly increase them. In fact, the collaboration could possibly secure the minimum of 31 seats mandatory to form the next government.

The current seats could be saved by the current incumbents not challenged by fellow opposition party members in the 2024 general election. Thereafter, the remaining seats would be allocated to parties who have a visible presence in those constituencies.

For example, would the BCP allow it’s candidate to make way for Rre Ndaba Gaolathe in the Gaborone Bonnington South constituency where the latter was an MP from 2014 to 2019. Truth be told, Rre Gaolathe still has some following in that constituency that can be quickly and easily rescucitated. It requires men and women with cool and sober heads to broker such a decision.

But this could be scuppered by the fact that opposition parties have already identified their candidates in almost all the constituencies. It would therefore be next to impossible to ask other parties to make may for others in the spirit of the proposal. Thirdly, these parties are at each other’s throat on a daily basis thereby making it impossible to even sit around the table to deliberate on the proposal. The trust deficit has shot over the roof making it even harder to engage collegially for a common purpose and destiny. Like I said it before, opposition political parties are more divided than united by issues of common interest.

That notwithstanding, the BNF’s proposal is progressive if not overwhelmingly compelling. Who knows, it could deliver an election outcome wherein the Chief Justice could pronounce no outright winner when all is said and done? I am prepared to be persuaded otherwise as always. Judge for Yourself!