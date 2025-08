• Tourism companies accused of abuse, slave wages SOLOMON TJINYEKA editors@thepatriot.co.bw Despite generating millions of dollars annually, some luxury tourism companies operating in Botswana’s Okavango Delta such as Belmond Safaris and Lodges of Botswana are under growing scrutiny for alleged worker exploitation. Staff based in Xaxaba have raised serious concerns about low wages, poor working…



Subscribe Now This content is for Monthly members only. Already a member? Log in here