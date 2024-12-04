Within 24 hours of announcing that it will be putting its Wealth and Retail segment up for sale, Standard Chartered Bank Botswana had received a substantial number of enquiries. It was anticipated that by the end of the week more enquiries would have been received.

Standard Chartered took the market by surprise on Wednesday when it announced its intention to hive off this division of their business in Botswana among other countries.

In its filing at the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) at 0855 hours on Wednesday, the bank declared: “The Company refers to the Q3 2024 earnings announcement of Standard Chartered PLC (together with its subsidiaries), made on 30 October 2024, in which the SC Group announced it is continuing to reshape mass retail and is exploring the opportunity to sell all or part of a small number of businesses. In light of the announcement, the Company announces that it intends to explore options for the sale of its wealth and retail banking business.”

WHY THE SALE

The Group is effecting this change not only in Botswana, but in Zambia and Uganda as well.

Local executives of the bank are more than eager to deliver on the group’s new move and maintain that in the long run, the value of this step will pay off.

CEO Mpho Masupe has been around long enough to know that the steps taken by his Group are always well informed.

In effect the Group insists that while the Wealth and Retail business remain a key part of their offerings, it prefers to carry on with it in markets that offer the highest possible growth and return.

“The bank has been refining its business over time to restrict itself to segments that offer the greatest growth and return going forward. The wealth segment has represented a great growth opportunity over the past few years, growing from $1.7 billion to $4 billion in sub-Saharan Africa in the recent past. In refining its books, the Group felt that even though this segment has continued to grow across its markets, in Botswana it didn’t represent the sustained long-term growth envisaged by the company,” said Masupe.

Botswana together with Zambia and Uganda were classified by the group as small-scale markets from which they could not receive the desired returns and scale and hence the decision to put them up for sale. The bank will now focus more on Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) segment.

“What this means is that in the case of Botswana where there were about 2500 Dollar millionaires in 2018, it will not be easy to triple this number. The bank therefore feels that it will not be able to generate enough scale from this segment at the level that it desires. This allows the bank to take its capital and invest in markets where it would yield far better results,” he said.

To demonstrate the profitability of this segment Masupe said in the past financial year, of the P403 million profit almost 50% was from the Wealth and Retail business.

The current head of this segment, Moses Rutahigwa, who doesn’t seem bothered that with the hiving off of this segment he might become unemployed, said it is not the first time that the group has taken such a big decision.

“In 2016 the group moved out of retail business in the Philippines and Thailand. The group also pulled out the Personal Loans and Credit Card segment from India previously. This move therefore to withdraw the Wealth & Retail segment from Botswana is not unusual. We are simply choosing where we will win more,” he said.

Botswana currently holds one of the biggest and most profitable Personal Loans portfolios in the whole Standard Chartered Group.

NOT BECAUSE GOVT IS BROKE

Masupe said the withdrawal of this segment does not in away relate to the problem of liquidity that the country is currently facing or anything to do with the fact that a new government has just taken over. The Group announced the decision on October 30 – the day of the General Elections – and therefore had no idea that the Government in Botswana was about to change hands.

In fact, before they could break the news that they were withdrawing from this segment, Masupe and the bank leadership met the Vice President and Minister of Finance, Ndaba Gaolathe. “We met the Vice President and laid out our plans. We are also arranging to meet and brief the President,” he said insisting that as a bank they remain very confident about the local market.“We are in fact bullish about the future of this country and fully support the new leadership.,” he said.

SALE PROCESS

The executives anticipate that the process will be completed in the next 18 to 24 months and insist that for the time being customers should know that business goes on as usual.

They have already addressed their over 400 staff members about this new move which we hope will result in majority of them being absorbed by the new buyer. The CIB division, which will now be the core of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana, will retain a small number of employees.

“We want this process to be handled with care. We will be looking for a buyer who will take proper care of our customers and employees. As many of our employees should be absorbed by the buyer because we don’t want to create unemployment problems for the country. This should be a seamless transition,” said Masupe.

They have already reached out to the regulators and intend to do right by all stakeholders.

When the sale is completed, all branches will now fall under the new owner who will oversee retail operations, SMME programmes, mortgage and personal loans and the affluent segment.

At this stage, Rutahigwa confirmed, there is no ready buyer but an upswing of registered interest.

Masupe is confident they will easily get a buyer, refusing to commit to the sale price on grounds that with growing interest, bidders are likely to take the price higher. “We know we are selling a profitable business and hence we hope to get the right value for our business,” he said. Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Bame Moremong added that “We simply want to play to our strengths and help in supporting and growing the economy of Botswana through our Corporate and Investment Banking Business”.

Among leading local shareholders in Standard Chartered Bank Botswana is Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF). It is still early days to predict how the pension’s body will adjust its investment within the shifting sands of ownership in the bank.