  • Save Now, Win Later
    Why a Stretched First Half Calls for Resolve, Not Fatigue – and how Batswana Households Can Make the Most of a Tough Economic Situation. By Macmillan Teku – Head of Products and Segment We are halfway through the year,… Read more: Save Now, Win Later
  • Standard Bank wins 17 awards at Euromoney Awards
    Standard Bank Group has been recognised with 17 awards at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026. For more than 30 years, Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence have recognised financial institutions that set the global standard in performance, innovation and client… Read more: Standard Bank wins 17 awards at Euromoney Awards
  • De Beers optimistic about recovery
    Group withstands market volatility in first quarter 2026 Slight decline in revenue to $1.6 billion from $2.0 billion Economic Sustainability remains core focus for De Beers BAKANG TIRO editors@thepatriot.co.bw De Beers Group has continued to weather market storms relying… Read more: De Beers optimistic about recovery
  • Trans Kalahari Railway coming
    Construct estimated to start around December 2026 Botswana, Namibia complete feasibility study SOLOMON TJINYEKA editors@thepatriot.co.bw Botswana and Namibia have made significant progress towards the construction of the long-awaited Trans Kalahari Railway (TKR), a landmark infrastructure project expected to strengthen… Read more: Trans Kalahari Railway coming
  • ROGUE DIS!
    Director General – Magosi exposes the PAC as just a talk shop Refuses to account, hides behind national security or classified ‘(He is) holding UDC government by the scrotum’- Mabeo STAFF WRITER editors@thepatriot.co.bw If you thought the late Isaac… Read more: ROGUE DIS!
Monday, August 10, 2026
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  BREAKING NEWS
Trans Kalahari Railway coming August 3, 2026
ROGUE DIS! August 3, 2026
BDP U-turn August 3, 2026
‘Support failing students’ -SRC July 28, 2026
The BCP GAMBLE July 28, 2026
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Business

Save Now, Win Later

August 7, 2026
Business

Standard Bank wins 17 awards at Euromoney Awards

August 3, 2026
Business

De Beers optimistic about recovery

August 3, 2026
News

Trans Kalahari Railway coming

August 3, 2026
News

ROGUE DIS!

August 3, 2026
News

BDP U-turn

August 3, 2026
Business

STANDARD BANK PROCESSES OVER CNY 8 BILLION IN PAYMENTS THROUGH CHINA’S CROSS-BORDER INTERBANK SYSTEM

July 29, 2026
Save Now, Win Later
Standard Bank wins 17 awards at Euromoney Awards
De Beers optimistic about recovery
Trans Kalahari Railway coming
ROGUE DIS!
BDP U-turn
STANDARD BANK PROCESSES OVER CNY 8 BILLION IN PAYMENTS THROUGH CHINA’S CROSS-BORDER INTERBANK SYSTEM

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